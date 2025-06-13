Kazakhstan, ExxonMobil explore potential energy investment initiatives

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 13. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods held talks on the current state and future prospects of investment projects in Kazakhstan’s energy and oil and gas sectors, Trend reports, citing Aqorda.

During the meeting, President Tokayev praised ExxonMobil’s significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s economy, describing the corporation as one of the country’s key and reliable partners in the energy industry. He emphasized the importance of advancing projects aimed at increasing hydrocarbon production within their joint oil and gas ventures.

Tokayev articulated Kazakhstan’s strategic intent to amplify synergies with ExxonMobil while optimizing production efficacy.



Darren Woods expressed gratitude to the Kazakh government for fostering a conducive ecosystem that has facilitated the effective execution of significant initiatives, including Tengiz, Kashagan, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

ExxonMobil manages an industry-leading portfolio of resources and is among the world’s largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies. The corporation continues to evolve its operating model and global structure to better leverage its scale and global brands.

