State-backed mortgage lending reaches new highs in Azerbaijan

Through the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, over 54,000 borrowers in Azerbaijan have received approximately 3.5 billion manats in state-backed mortgage loans. The Fund has also supported hundreds of millions in guarantees and subsidies, while more than 7,000 apartments have been allocated through rent-to-own schemes.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register