Pakistani PM condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned Israeli strikes on Iran, Trend reports.

"I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, today's unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel. I convey my deepest sympathies to the Iranian people on the loss of lives in this attack.

This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further destabilising an already volatile region," he wrote on his page on X.

PM Sharif added that Pakistan urges the international community and the United Nations "to take urgent steps to prevent any further escalation that could imperil regional and global peace".