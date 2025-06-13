AZAL pulls plug on flights to Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Some flights of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) scheduled for June 13 and 14, 2025, have been canceled due to the recent events in the Middle East and the closure of airspaces of countries for security reasons, a source in Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the source, the below flights have been canceled:

Baku - Tel Aviv - Baku

J2 021/022 (June 13)

J2 321/322 (June 13)

J2 021/022 (June 14)

Baku - Dubai - Baku

J2 011/012 (June 13)

Baku - Tehran - Baku

J2 8017/8018 (June 13)

The source noted that flight safety is the number one priority for AZAL. For additional information, passengers can contact the airline's Call Center via the email address [email protected]

