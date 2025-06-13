IAEA confirms Natanz nuclear site hit in Israeli strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed Natanz nuclear facility in Iran among the targets of Israeli strikes, Trend reports.

“The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. Agency can confirm Natanz site among targets,” said Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General.

He added that the agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. “We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country,” Grossi noted.

The Israeli Air Force has launched a strike inside Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a nationwide state of emergency.