Iran reveals names of two more persons killed in Israeli attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. An Iranian MP and an Iranian physicist were killed in an Israeli attack on Iran, Trend reports.

Iranian MP and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Fereydoon Abbasi and Iranian physicist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, rector of the Islamic Azad University, and a group of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members, including the commander of the IRGC, Major General Hossein Salami were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Iran last night.

