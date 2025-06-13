IAEA confirms no damage to Iran’s Isfahan nuclear facility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that Iran's Isfahan nuclear facility has not been subjected to Israeli strikes, Trend reports.

"Further contacts with Iranian authorities confirm that the Isfahan nuclear site has not been impacted," said Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General.

At the same time, as of now, the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant also has not been impacted, he added.

Earlier, the agency reported that Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has also remained intact. However, the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran was among the targets of Israeli strikes.

"No increase in radiation levels has been observed at the Natanz site," Grossi noted.

The Israeli Air Force has launched a strike inside Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a nationwide state of emergency.