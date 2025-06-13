More than 10 international flights selected Heydar Aliyev International Airport as alternate aerodrome

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Amid the restrictions imposed in the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and Israel, Heydar Aliyev International Airport received requests from a number of airlines seeking to ensure the safe continuation of their flights, Trend reports.

As a result of prompt decisions and coordinated actions, the following international flights successfully landed at Baku Airport during the morning hours:

AJet – Istanbul–Tehran (Boeing 737)

Fly Dubai – Minsk–Dubai, Kazan–Dubai, St. Petersburg–Dubai, Moscow–Dubai (Boeing 737)

Air Arabia – Moscow–Sharjah (Airbus A320)

Jazeera Airways – Makhachkala–Kuwait, Moscow–Kuwait (Airbus A320)

Etihad Airways – Moscow–Abu Dhabi (Boeing 787)

Turkish Airlines – Istanbul–Phuket (Boeing 777); Istanbul–Singapore (Airbus A330)

Heydar Aliyev International Airport handled the arrival of these flights in full compliance with the principles of passenger safety, comfort, and rapid logistical coordination.

It should be noted that Baku Airport, as a reliable regional transit and aviation hub, possesses all the necessary infrastructure and operational resources to safely reroute regional and global air traffic under any emergency circumstances.