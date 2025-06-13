UN SecGen criticizes Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemns any military escalation in the Middle East, said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Trend reports.

"He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran's nuclear program are underway.

The Secretary-General recalls the obligation of UN Member States to act in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. The Secretary-General asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Iran's Isfahan and Bushehr nuclear facilities have remained intact. However, the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran was among the targets of Israeli strikes.

"No increase in radiation levels has been observed at the Natanz site," Grossi noted.

The Israeli Air Force has launched a strike inside Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a nationwide state of emergency.