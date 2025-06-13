Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
UN General Assembly adopts resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip

World Materials 13 June 2025 08:05 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

The document was supported by 149 countries, including Azerbaijan, 12 voted against and 19 delegations abstained.

The document was adopted during the 10th emergency session of the General Assembly, which resumed its work on Thursday. The session is devoted to the illegal actions of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory. It was first convened in April 1997.

