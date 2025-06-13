U.S. not involved in Israeli strikes against Iran, Secretary Rubio says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, clarifying that the United States was not involved in the military operation, Trend reports.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” he said.

According to Rubio, Israeli officials informed Washington of their intention to carry out the operation, framing it as an act of self-defense. “Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense,” he noted.

The Secretary of State emphasized that the United States has taken measures to safeguard its personnel and interests in the region and remains in close coordination with its allies. “President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners,” Rubio added.