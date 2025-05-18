Uzbekistan reports steady growth in construction sector in early 2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan’s construction sector is really hitting its stride, boasting more than 28,000 active enterprises across the country as of April 2025. Tashkent is really hitting the ground running, showcasing a whirlwind of urban development, while the regional data paints a picture of stark contrasts in growth dynamics.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register