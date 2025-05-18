Azerbaijani segment of North-West transport corridor sees decline in freight traffic
In the first quarter of 2025, the cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani stretch of the North-West Transport Corridor hit the ground running, reaching a hefty 1.4 million tons. As per the State Statistical Committee, this shows a drop in the bucket of 16.5 percent compared to the same time last year.
