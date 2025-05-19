Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal at tournament in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A tournament dedicated to the memory of five-time world champion in freestyle wrestling, Ali Aliyev, is being held in the Russian city of Kaspiysk, Trend reports.

In the traditional tournament, which is being held for the 55th time, winners were determined in the weight categories of 57, 65, 74, 86 and 97 kg.

Musa Agayev (65 kg), a representative of the Azerbaijani team, won the bronze medal of the competition.

Tomorrow the winners in the weight categories of 61, 70, 79, 92 and 125 kg will be determined.