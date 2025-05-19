Iran’s Development Fund reveals lending figures to government and private sector
Over the last dozen years, Iran’s National Development Fund has managed to pull in about $170 billion in loans, raking in nearly a 10 percent return on their investment. The fund keeps its nose to the grindstone, backing crucial sectors and significant national projects, including the latest company mergers aimed at tightening the screws on efficiency.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy