Iran reports growth in non-oil exports via its Qazvin Province to Uzbekistan
In the past Iranian year, Qazvin Province in Iran has hit the nail on the head by exporting nearly 580,000 tons of non-oil goods, raking in over $410 million from Uzbekistan. It’s a real feather in their cap! The region's prime spot on the map and a cornucopia of products put it in the driver's seat for revving up trade between Iran and Uzbekistan.
