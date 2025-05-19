QazaqGaz’s ambitious pipeline project to transform Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu energy landscape

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Chairman of QazaqGaz, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, and the Deputy Akim of the Zhetysu region, Asset Kanagatov, visited the "Taldykorgan-Usharal" gas pipeline construction site. The linear section is finished, and work on challenging terrains and underwater crossings is nearly complete. The pipeline project includes several branches and gas distribution stations.

