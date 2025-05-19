QazaqGaz’s ambitious pipeline project to transform Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu energy landscape
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Chairman of QazaqGaz, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, and the Deputy Akim of the Zhetysu region, Asset Kanagatov, visited the "Taldykorgan-Usharal" gas pipeline construction site. The linear section is finished, and work on challenging terrains and underwater crossings is nearly complete. The pipeline project includes several branches and gas distribution stations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy