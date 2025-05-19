bp finalizing investment ruling on Azerbaijan's Sangachal terminal electrification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ The work on making a final investment decision on the electrification of the Sangachal terminal is nearing completion, Tamam Bayatly, bp's head of external communications for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye region, told reporters, Trend reports.

She said that the electricity generated at the Shafag solar power plant will be sold to Azerenergy in Jabrayil.

"In return, Azerenergy will provide us with the same equivalent energy through a 'virtual energy transfer' in Baku. Thus, the electrification of the Sangachal terminal will be implemented.

Currently, we are in the final stage of the process of making a final investment decision on the electrification of the Sangachal terminal together with partners. This will save natural gas. Most importantly, the amount of emissions released into the atmosphere will be reduced," Bayatly emphasized.

