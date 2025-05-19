Iran-Russia strategic agreement on verge of parliamentary approval - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ The strategic cooperation document between Iran and Russia is expected to be approved soon at a plenary session of the Iranian Parliament, said Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran today, Baghaei shared that the document has already been reviewed and approved by the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament and has now been submitted for final approval by the Parliament.

He added that this document remains a key priority in Iran’s foreign policy.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

