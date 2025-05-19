Azerbaijan and Iran launch joint military drills with ceremonial opening (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ The opening ceremony of the "Araz-2025" joint exercise took place in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the Azerbaijani and Iranian exercise leaders, as well as other high-ranking representatives, visited the monument erected in memory of our Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, and laid flowers.

The memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of both countries, was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran were performed.

At the event, the exercise leaders delivered speeches wishing the participants success and emphasizing the importance of the joint exercise.

The importance of the “Araz-2025” joint exercise in further strengthening the steadily developing Azerbaijan-Iran military cooperation was emphasized. It was noted that this exercise contributes to enhancing mutual trust between the two countries and their armed forces.

At the end of the opening ceremony, military personnel solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.