Kyrgyzstan, UK discuss independent audits of Trading Company and Capital Bank

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 19. Kyrgyzstan and the UK exchanged views on the prospect of conducting independent audits of Trading Company of the Kyrgyz Republic and Capital Bank of Central Asia by internationally recognized auditing firms in the near future, Trend reports via the Cabinet.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and David Reed, Director for Sanctions at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), held as part of Amangeldiev’s working visit to the UK.

Amangeldiev provided detailed information on the purpose and activities of the two entities, which have drawn concern from Western partners. He emphasized that their establishment aims to systematize and monitor trade and financial operations in Kyrgyzstan.

The parties also addressed matters related to sanctions compliance and the prevention of sanctions evasion. The UK side expressed its concerns about potential risks for Kyrgyz foreign trade participants should they become involved in circumvention schemes.

In response, Amangeldiev laid his cards on the table regarding the national push to toe the line on sanctions compliance, with a focus on financial market players and foreign trade operators getting in on the action.

In February 2025, Kyrgyzstan-based Keremet Bank was added to the UK’s updated sanctions list. As stated by British authorities, this marked the first use of new powers targeting foreign financial institutions that allegedly support Russia’s military efforts. The sanctions aim to prevent the Russian Federation from using the international financial system to sustain its war machinery. Alongside Keremet Bank, the UK also designated RAMA GROUP LLC, a company operating in Kyrgyzstan.

