Kazakhstan, Shell set ambitious timeline for new gas processing facilities

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, sat down with Peter Costello, the head honcho of Shell's exploration and production division, to chew the fat about joint oil and gas projects and the road ahead for future cooperation. The meeting was all about laying the groundwork for a gas processing plant at the Karachaganak field and turning the wheels on the development of the Kashagan field, with plans for new gas plants on the horizon. Shell has its fingers in several pies in Kazakhstan, including the CPC, Northern Caspian, and Karachaganak, along with sprucing up the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant and digging into geological exploration.

