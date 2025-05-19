Iran’s Gulf Petrochemical Industries expresses readiness for partnership with Uzbekistan
Iran's CEO, Mohammad Shariatmadari, has expressed readiness to help prepare a roadmap for cooperation with Uzbekistan in the petrochemical sector. He emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, joint investment opportunities, and product exchange. Shariatmadari also mentioned the establishment of a permanent secretariat for petrochemical industry cooperation and the provision of training for Uzbek specialists at petrochemical facilities.
