Iran’s Gulf Petrochemical Industries expresses readiness for partnership with Uzbekistan

Iran's CEO, Mohammad Shariatmadari, has expressed readiness to help prepare a roadmap for cooperation with Uzbekistan in the petrochemical sector. He emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, joint investment opportunities, and product exchange. Shariatmadari also mentioned the establishment of a permanent secretariat for petrochemical industry cooperation and the provision of training for Uzbek specialists at petrochemical facilities.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register