Kazakhstan’s Tokayev to attend key OTS summit in Hungary

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 19. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Hungary, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

"On May 20–21, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Hungary to participate in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States," the statement says.

The summit will be held at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. It will be attended by the member states of the OTS countries. Representatives of the observer states to the OTS and the Secretary General of the Organization will also participate in the summit.

For the first time ever, the OTS is rolling out the red carpet for an informal summit right in the backyard of an observer state.

