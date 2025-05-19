Global cryptocurrency market rolling out latest price figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has hit the airwaves.

Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 1.26 percent in the last week, to $102,589.

In the same boat, Ethereum took a hit, seeing its value tumble by 4.86 percent over the past week, landing at $2,386.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:

Name Value (USD) Change in the last week Bitcoin 102,589.4 -1.26 percent Ethereum 2,388.43 -4.79 percent Tether USDt 1.0001 -0.01 percent XRP 2.3035 -3.87 percent Solana 161.477 -5.37 percent BNB 637.40 -1.28 percent USDC 0.9996 0.00 percent Dogecoin 0.217471 -1.99 percent Cardano 0.7179 -5.38 percent TRON 0.263983 -3.41 percent Pi 0.7318 -1.75 percent Chainlink 15.07 -4.14 percent Hedera 0.18787 -3.48 percent Toncoin 3.0327 -2.88 percent UNUS SED LEO 8.5851 -1.13 percent Stellar 0.27996 -4.11 percent Avalanche 21.53 -6.91 percent Sui 3.6948 -4.00 percent Litecoin 95.21 -3.47 percent Shiba Inu 0.00001407 -3.76 percent

