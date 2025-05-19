Global cryptocurrency market rolling out latest price figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has hit the airwaves.
Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 1.26 percent in the last week, to $102,589.
In the same boat, Ethereum took a hit, seeing its value tumble by 4.86 percent over the past week, landing at $2,386.
Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:
|
Name
|
Value (USD)
|
Change in the last week
|
Bitcoin
|
102,589.4
|
-1.26 percent
|
Ethereum
|
2,388.43
|
-4.79 percent
|
Tether USDt
|
1.0001
|
-0.01 percent
|
XRP
|
2.3035
|
-3.87 percent
|
Solana
|
161.477
|
-5.37 percent
|
BNB
|
637.40
|
-1.28 percent
|
USDC
|
0.9996
|
0.00 percent
|
Dogecoin
|
0.217471
|
-1.99 percent
|
Cardano
|
0.7179
|
-5.38 percent
|
TRON
|
0.263983
|
-3.41 percent
|
Pi
|
0.7318
|
-1.75 percent
|
Chainlink
|
15.07
|
-4.14 percent
|
Hedera
|
0.18787
|
-3.48 percent
|
Toncoin
|
3.0327
|
-2.88 percent
|
UNUS SED LEO
|
8.5851
|
-1.13 percent
|
Stellar
|
0.27996
|
-4.11 percent
|
Avalanche
|
21.53
|
-6.91 percent
|
Sui
|
3.6948
|
-4.00 percent
|
Litecoin
|
95.21
|
-3.47 percent
|
Shiba Inu
|
0.00001407
|
-3.76 percent
