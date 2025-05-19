Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 19 May 2025 11:37 (UTC +04:00)
Global cryptocurrency market rolling out latest price figures

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has hit the airwaves.

Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 1.26 percent in the last week, to $102,589.

In the same boat, Ethereum took a hit, seeing its value tumble by 4.86 percent over the past week, landing at $2,386.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:

Name

Value (USD)

Change in the last week

Bitcoin

102,589.4

-1.26 percent

Ethereum

2,388.43

-4.79 percent

Tether USDt

1.0001

-0.01 percent

XRP

2.3035

-3.87 percent

Solana

161.477

-5.37 percent

BNB

637.40

-1.28 percent

USDC

0.9996

0.00 percent

Dogecoin

0.217471

-1.99 percent

Cardano

0.7179

-5.38 percent

TRON

0.263983

-3.41 percent

Pi

0.7318

-1.75 percent

Chainlink

15.07

-4.14 percent

Hedera

0.18787

-3.48 percent

Toncoin

3.0327

-2.88 percent

UNUS SED LEO

8.5851

-1.13 percent

Stellar

0.27996

-4.11 percent

Avalanche

21.53

-6.91 percent

Sui

3.6948

-4.00 percent

Litecoin

95.21

-3.47 percent

Shiba Inu

0.00001407

-3.76 percent

