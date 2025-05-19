Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 19, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 43 currencies increased, and two currencies decreased compared to May 18.
As for CBI, $1 equals 572,102 rials, and one euro is 638,585 rials, while on May 18, one euro was 637,119 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on May 19
|
Rial on May 18
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
572,102
|
570,697
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
759,487
|
757,993
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
682,831
|
681,300
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
58,499
|
58,362
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
55,121
|
54,966
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
85,606
|
85,434
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,685
|
6,669
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
155,780
|
155,397
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,856,330
|
1,851,909
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
203,201
|
202,699
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
393,056
|
391,879
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,212
|
73,035
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,485,981
|
1,472,333
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
409,681
|
408,539
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
336,510
|
335,611
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
31,711
|
31,626
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,725
|
14,693
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,089
|
7,052
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
157,171
|
156,785
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,662
|
43,557
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
366,322
|
365,967
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
152,561
|
152,186
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,521,548
|
1,517,811
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
440,126
|
438,871
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
468,652
|
467,299
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,130
|
19,083
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
272
|
272
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
417,624
|
416,590
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
103,695
|
103,458
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
79,360
|
79,164
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,720,594
|
1,717,063
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
133,178
|
132,851
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
409,052
|
408,039
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
806,914
|
804,932
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
638,585
|
637,119
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
112,415
|
112,118
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
208,682
|
208,169
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
34,788
|
34,693
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,151
|
8,133
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
174,688
|
174,255
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
336,531
|
335,704
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,025,149
|
1,022,649
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
55,146
|
55,273
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
163,244
|
162,848
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
6,056
|
6,061
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 799,297 rials and $1 costs 716,082 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 777,527 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,578 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 814,000–817,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 909,000–912,000 rials.
