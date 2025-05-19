Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 19

Iran Materials 19 May 2025 10:05 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 19, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 43 currencies increased, and two currencies decreased compared to May 18.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,102 rials, and one euro is 638,585 rials, while on May 18, one euro was 637,119 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 19

Rial on May 18

1 US dollar

USD

572,102

570,697

1 British pound

GBP

759,487

757,993

1 Swiss franc

CHF

682,831

681,300

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,499

58,362

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,121

54,966

1 Danish krone

DKK

85,606

85,434

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,685

6,669

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,780

155,397

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,856,330

1,851,909

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,201

202,699

100 Japanese yen

JPY

393,056

391,879

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,212

73,035

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,485,981

1,472,333

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

409,681

408,539

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

336,510

335,611

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,711

31,626

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,725

14,693

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,089

7,052

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,171

156,785

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,662

43,557

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

366,322

365,967

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,561

152,186

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,521,548

1,517,811

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

440,126

438,871

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

468,652

467,299

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,130

19,083

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

417,624

416,590

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,695

103,458

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,360

79,164

100 Thai baht

THB

1,720,594

1,717,063

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

133,178

132,851

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

409,052

408,039

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

806,914

804,932

1 euro

EUR

638,585

637,119

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,415

112,118

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,682

208,169

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,788

34,693

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,151

8,133

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,688

174,255

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,531

335,704

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,025,149

1,022,649

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

55,146

55,273

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,244

162,848

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,056

6,061

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 799,297 rials and $1 costs 716,082 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 777,527 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,578 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 814,000–817,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 909,000–912,000 rials.

