Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 19, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 43 currencies increased, and two currencies decreased compared to May 18.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,102 rials, and one euro is 638,585 rials, while on May 18, one euro was 637,119 rials.

Currency Rial on May 19 Rial on May 18 1 US dollar USD 572,102 570,697 1 British pound GBP 759,487 757,993 1 Swiss franc CHF 682,831 681,300 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,499 58,362 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,121 54,966 1 Danish krone DKK 85,606 85,434 1 Indian rupee INR 6,685 6,669 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,780 155,397 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,856,330 1,851,909 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,201 202,699 100 Japanese yen JPY 393,056 391,879 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,212 73,035 1 Omani rial OMR 1,485,981 1,472,333 1 Canadian dollar CAD 409,681 408,539 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 336,510 335,611 1 South African rand ZAR 31,711 31,626 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,725 14,693 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,089 7,052 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,171 156,785 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,662 43,557 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 366,322 365,967 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,561 152,186 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,521,548 1,517,811 1 Singapore dollar SGD 440,126 438,871 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 468,652 467,299 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,130 19,083 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 417,624 416,590 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,695 103,458 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,360 79,164 100 Thai baht THB 1,720,594 1,717,063 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 133,178 132,851 1,000 South Korean won KRW 409,052 408,039 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 806,914 804,932 1 euro EUR 638,585 637,119 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,415 112,118 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,682 208,169 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,788 34,693 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,151 8,133 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,688 174,255 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,531 335,704 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,025,149 1,022,649 1 Tajik somoni TJS 55,146 55,273 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,244 162,848 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,056 6,061

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 799,297 rials and $1 costs 716,082 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 777,527 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,578 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 814,000–817,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 909,000–912,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel