Qatari PM discusses US-Iran talks with Iranian and Omani counterparts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Iranian and Omani Foreign Ministers Abbas Araqchi and Badr al-Busaidi in Tehran, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the information, during the meeting the parties discussed the latest developments regarding the negotiations between the US and Iran mediated by Oman.

The Qatari Prime Minister expressed hope that the US and Iran will reach a fair, long-term agreement that will strengthen security in the region and the world.