Next round of Iran-US indirect nuclear talks tentatively set – Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced on May 18 that the date for the next round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on the Iranian nuclear program has been tentatively agreed upon, though it still requires final confirmation before being officially announced, Trend reports.

Araghchi added that Iran has not received any formal correspondence from the United States regarding this matter.

It is worth noting that four rounds of indirect negotiations have been held so far — on April 12, 19, 26, and May 11 — with the mediation of Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaid. The Iranian delegation has been led by Araghchi, while the U.S. side has been represented by U.S. Special Representative for Near East Affairs Steve Witkoff.

The first, third, and fourth rounds were held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, while the second round took place in Rome, Italy.