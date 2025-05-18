Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin tumbles in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18.​ The new edition of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 698 billion rials (about $1,223) on May 18, decreasing from 717 billion rials (roughly $1,256) on May 17, the Iran Jewellery Association's web portal said, Trend reports.

On May 31, 2024, Iran’s Central Bank adopted a floating exchange rate system for foreign currencies, which has led to ongoing price fluctuations.

The older version of the Bahar Azadi coin, minted between 1979 and 1991, was sold for 657 million rials (around $1,151).

A half coin was traded at 422 million rials (around $739), while a quarter coin sold for 230 million rials (about $403).

One gram of 18-carat raw gold was priced at 61.3 million rials (around $107).

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran’s Central Bank began minting the Bahar Azadi gold coin, which is sold both wholesale and retail. The older design was produced from 1979 to 1991, after which the current version was introduced.