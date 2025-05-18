Iran to continue uranium enrichment ‘with or without a deal’, says FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Iran will proceed with the uranium enrichment ‘with or without a deal’, said the country’s Foreign Ministry Seyed Abbas Aragchi, Trend reports.

“If the U.S. is interested in ensuring that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, a deal is within reach, and we are ready for a serious conversation to achieve a solution that will forever ensure that outcome. Enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal,” he wrote on his page on X.

Tehran expressed frustration over what it perceives as inconsistencies between U.S. statements made in private discussions and those presented in public forums.

“Iran can only control what we Iranians do, and that is to avoid negotiating in public—particularly given the current dissonance we are seeing between what our U.S. interlocutors say in public and in private, and from one week to the other,” Araghchi’s statement added.