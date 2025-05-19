Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss cooperation in healthcare (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to our country, Thomas Stähli, Trend reports.

Welcoming the guests, Health Minister Teymur Musayev noted that there are opportunities for cooperation between our countries in the field of health care and medical science. Emphasizing that Switzerland is one of the leading countries in the development, production and sale of medical equipment, he also pointed out that there is a potential for the development of relations in this field.

"In conclusion, the head of the Azerbaijani Health Ministry expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral relations.

In turn, Stähli emphasized that diplomatic relations between our countries were established in 1992, and during this period, the cooperation between Switzerland and Azerbaijan has been developing with positive dynamics.

The meeting also included the exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest," the information notes.