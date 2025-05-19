EBRD, BNP Paribas expand green financing for Polish households

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing an 80 million euro portfolio risk-sharing guarantee to BNP Paribas Bank Polska to support residential green finance in Poland, Trend reports.

The guarantee will enable BNP Paribas Bank Polska to issue 100 million euros in sub-loans to private individuals for energy efficiency upgrades, renewable energy installations, and sustainable transport investments.

The financing will be available for projects such as replacing outdated heating systems and conducting thermal upgrades in single-family homes, which make up nearly 40% of Poland’s housing stock. The initiative aims to reduce energy use and emissions in the residential sector, which currently accounts for about 40% of the country’s total energy consumption, largely due to reliance on coal-based heating.

The project is part of the EBRD’s Green Economy Transition (GET) strategy and is supported by the EU’s InvestEU programme, which provides partial first-loss risk cover and technical assistance.

BNP Paribas Bank Polska, Poland’s sixth-largest bank, has stated that residential green financing is a key part of its sustainability strategy. The EBRD is a minority shareholder in the bank, which is majority owned by the BNP Paribas Group.

To date, the EBRD has invested nearly 16 billion euros in Poland across 560 projects, including 1.43 billion euros in 2024.