Azerbaijan and Israel strengthen military ties in bilateral discussions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan is on an official visit to Tel Aviv, Israel, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with the Minister of Defense of the State of Israel, Mr. Israel Katz, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

During the meetings, the high level of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations was emphasized, and a detailed exchange of views was held on the prospects for the development of military cooperation.

Within the official visit, a meeting between Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov and Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Amir Baram, was held. At the meeting, the sides discussed the implemented measures and plans for expanding cooperation in the military-technical and military-educational spheres.

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s leadership also visited the Main Operations Center of the Israel Defense Forces and were briefed on the ongoing work.