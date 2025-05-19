Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Russia pushes bold logistics upgrade to meet soaring trade with Uzbekistan

Economy Materials 19 May 2025 18:48 (UTC +04:00)
During a meeting with Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Igor Babushkin, Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region, proposed expanding the region's logistics hub to boost trade efficiency with Uzbekistan. The discussion highlighted positive trade growth and areas for deeper cooperation, including agriculture and industrial goods.
Photo: Trade Mission of Russia in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 19. Igor Babushkin, Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region, proposed maximizing the capacity of the regional logistics hub, which can process over 1 million tons of cargo annually, to enhance trade efficiency with Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the Trade Mission of Russia in Uzbekistan.

This suggestion came during a meeting between Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, and Governor of Russia's Astrakhan, Igor Babushkin.

Babushkin highlighted the positive trends in bilateral trade, noting that in 2024, exports from Astrakhan region to Uzbekistan grew by 6 percent. The primary Russian exports to Uzbekistan include fish products and industrial goods, while Uzbekistan actively exports textiles and fruits and vegetables to Astrakhan region.

The discussion touched upon other key areas of cooperation, including trade and agriculture. Meanwhile, a plan for bilateral cooperation between Astrakhan region and Khorezm region of Uzbekistan was signed in 2024, which has further strengthened ties.

