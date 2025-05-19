Russia pushes bold logistics upgrade to meet soaring trade with Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 19. Igor Babushkin, Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region, proposed maximizing the capacity of the regional logistics hub, which can process over 1 million tons of cargo annually, to enhance trade efficiency with Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the Trade Mission of Russia in Uzbekistan.

This suggestion came during a meeting between Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, and Governor of Russia's Astrakhan, Igor Babushkin.

Babushkin highlighted the positive trends in bilateral trade, noting that in 2024, exports from Astrakhan region to Uzbekistan grew by 6 percent. The primary Russian exports to Uzbekistan include fish products and industrial goods, while Uzbekistan actively exports textiles and fruits and vegetables to Astrakhan region.

The discussion touched upon other key areas of cooperation, including trade and agriculture. Meanwhile, a plan for bilateral cooperation between Astrakhan region and Khorezm region of Uzbekistan was signed in 2024, which has further strengthened ties.