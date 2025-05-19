Tajikistan pushes to fast-track China-Afghanistan transport corridor deal

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 19. Tajikistan’s Minister of Transport Azim Ibrohim proposed expediting the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the joint implementation of the China–Tajikistan–Afghanistan transport corridor project, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

The proposal was made during a meeting with China’s Minister of Transport Liu Wei in Kazakhstan's Astana, on the sidelines of the second China–Central Asia Transport Ministers’ Meeting.

Ibrohim also suggested increasing the number of exchanged permit quotas for international freight transport and finalizing the draft Agreement on International Road Transport between the two governments.

In turn, Liu Wei invited the Tajik ministers to take part in the 12th SCO Transport Ministers’ Meeting, which will be held in Beijing from June 30 to July 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, the prospects for developing cooperation in the field of transport were among the key topics discussed during the state visit of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to China and his participation in the inaugural China-Central Asia Summit in May 2023.

In September of the same year, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his message to participants of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum, stated that China, as a major transport power, is advancing at an accelerated pace and will continue to promote global cooperation in the transport sector.

