Uzbekistan, Shanghai Mitsubishi sign deal to localize elevator production

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 19. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Texnopark, a member of the Uzbekistan Electrical Industry Association, and the globally renowned Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator company, Trend reports.

The deal lays the groundwork for cranking out 500 elevators under the Shanghai Mitsubishi banner in Uzbekistan from 2025 through 2028.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Uzbekistan's industrial development. By combining cutting-edge technologies, international quality standards, and the country's growing industrial capabilities, the initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of Uzbekistan’s manufacturing sector. The project is designed to fully meet domestic demand while also supporting the expansion of export markets.

The arrival of big-name international brands like Shanghai Mitsubishi in Uzbekistan speaks volumes about the nation’s growing reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking business hub.

Texnopark currently operates a state-of-the-art elevator manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 4,000 units. Elevators produced under the Akfa Build and Osten brands are CE-certified and comply with the European Union’s 2014/33/EU Directive, confirming adherence to international quality and safety standards.

