Tajikistan, China hold talks on expanding multimodal corridor to Europe

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 19. Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim and Minister of Transport of China Liu Wei discussed the development of the China–Tajikistan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye–Europe multimodal transport corridor, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the second China–Central Asia Transport Ministers’ Meeting in Astana.

The Tajik side emphasized the corridor’s potential to reduce transport costs and distance compared to existing routes, thereby supporting the revival of the Great Silk Road and promoting regional economic integration. The corridor is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The parties also discussed key infrastructure projects, including the reconstruction of the Kulma–Qarasou checkpoint – the only border crossing between Tajikistan and China – and the modernization of road segments from the Rushon district border to Varshez village, and from there to the Kulma pass, totaling over 530 kilometers along the Dushanbe–Kulma highway.

Furthremore, the ministers reviewed Tajikistan’s potential participation in the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project and plans to establish joint ventures in Dushanbe for electric vehicle maintenance and battery recycling.

In turn, Liu Wei expressed full support for these initiatives and invited the Tajik minister to the 12th Meeting of SCO Transport Ministers, scheduled for June 30–July 2, 2025, in Beijing.