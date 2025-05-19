Algeria spotlights IsDB members' key role in green economy transition

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 19. Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) member countries have a unique chance to lead the transition to a green economy, Minister of Training and Vocational Education Yassine El Mahdi Walid said at the IsDB 13th Youth Development Forum as part of the IsDB Annual Meetings in Algiers, Trend reports.

"Investments in education and knowledge have proven their effectiveness in many countries, such as Singapore. The best capital we have is our youth and their potential," the minister noted.

He emphasized the active role of the IsDB in this area, in particular through support for programs that link vocational training with labor market needs.

Among successful examples he mentioned a regional digital training program in Indonesia, which has enabled more than 150 participants to enter the digital employment market, as well as the introduction of artificial intelligence and robotics in vocational education in Uzbekistan, accompanied by the creation of business incubators.

"We hope that such forms of cooperation will be implemented in Algeria as well," he added.

The minister also emphasized that it's impossible to talk about future professions without focusing on 'green' jobs.

"Africa alone is capable of creating 3.6 million 'green' jobs by 2030 - in the areas of renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and others," he said.

According to him, the bank's member countries have a unique opportunity to lead this transition, provided that they reorient their education and training systems towards environmental sectors and create incentives for investment in 'green' human capital.

"Algeria is today one of the leading countries in Africa in terms of investment in renewable technologies, and we are actively developing training in the field of green economy - from energy to circular economy," emphasized Walid.

