Azerbaijan's asphalt and concrete production declines in 4M2025
The output of asphalt in Azerbaijan fell by almost 11,000 tons and that of concrete by more than 170,000 tons in the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy