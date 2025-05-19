President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on new military conscription and reserve discharge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for fixed-term active military service and the discharge of servicemen into the reserve from July 1 through 30, 2025, Trend reports.

Under the decree, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2007 who have turned 18 by the day of conscription (inclusive), as well as those born between 1995 and 2006 who are under 30, have not completed military service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and are not eligible for deferral or exemption, are to be called up for military service rom July 1 through 30, 2025.

Servicemen who have completed the required term of active duty as outlined in Article 38.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Military Duty and Military Service” will be discharged into the reserve during the same period.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with taking the necessary legal measures to implement this decree.

