Kazakhstan Stock Exchange to enforce brief trading halt at May’s close
Photo: Kazakhstan Stock Exchange web site
The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) announced temporary changes to trading regulations for May 2025. On May 26, trading will be suspended for currency instruments involving the US dollar, euro, and yuan, as well as foreign shares and ETFs with dollar settlements, due to a public holiday in the US.
