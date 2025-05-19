Azerbaijan to tap deepwater gas from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19.​ Drilling operations for a free natural gas production well at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field have been completed, and field specialists have now begun the critical process of well completion, said Tamam Bayatly, Head of the bp Azerbaijan Press Office, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists, Bayatly noted that the process will take several months.

"In parallel, we are continuing work on directing the gas from this well to the Central Azeri platform and then to the Sangachal terminal through a 28-inch subsea gas export pipeline. This gas must be integrated into the existing export system. A lot of new equipment will be required to carry out all these tasks, and they are all being conducted simultaneously.

" Once all the works are completed, the well will be opened and the gas produced from it will be pumped to the Sangachal terminal. It is planned to complete these works by the end of this year", Bayatly noted.

