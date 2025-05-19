China’s Sinosure showing keen eye for investment in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas projects

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov rubbed shoulders with Sinosure CEO Sheng Hetai to chew the fat about boosting investment cooperation in Kazakhstan’s oil, gas, and chemical sectors. Both sides were singing from the same hymn sheet, with Sinosure throwing its weight behind bolstering Chinese investments. Sinosure, a Chinese state-owned insurance firm, is the backbone of China's global trade and investment, lending a helping hand through export credit insurance.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register