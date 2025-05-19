Uzbekistan, UK set stage for closer co-op with ambitious agenda for 2025/26

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 19. The Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a constructive meeting with the UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London, which resulted in the signing of the Cooperation Program for 2025-2026, the country's MFA Saidov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"From trade and investment to cultural ties and global challenges, we explored new opportunities for collaboration and reaffirmed our shared commitment to mutual prosperity and stability," the publication reads.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm hospitality and forward-looking dialogue, Minister Saidov emphasized the significance of the agreement in advancing mutual interests and further strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the UK.