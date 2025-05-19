Uzbekistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves reach new milestones

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 19. Uzbekistan's gold and foreign currency reserves amounted to $49.3 billion as of May 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank (CBU) shows that this indicator has increased by 3.14 percent compared to the previous indicator ($47.8 billion as of April 2025).

The nation’s treasure chest continues to shine, with gold reserves amounting to a striking $37.6 billion — up by 2.1 percent from $36.8 billion the previous month.

Meanwhile, foreign currency assets climbed to $11 billion, reflecting a 5.8 percent increase compared to $10.4 billion in April 2025.