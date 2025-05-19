Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan plan to revive Almaty-Ashgabat airlink
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev and Turkmenistan’s top transport official Mammetkhan Chakyev met to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in transport and logistics. Key outcomes included plans to resume Almaty–Ashgabat flights, upgrade a key road link in the Mangystau region, and digitize international freight permit processes. These initiatives aim to enhance trade, transit, and tourism between the two countries.
