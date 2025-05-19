Energy key to Bosnia and Herzegovina - Azerbaijan investment strategy, says Željka Cvijanović (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Both entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina - are committed to creating a favorable economic and business environment to draw in new investments, said Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"We offer numerous advantages to investors, from a highly skilled and cost-competitive workforce by European standards to various incentives and an excellent geographical position," Cvijanović noted. She added that these advantages position Bosnia and Herzegovina as an attractive destination for investment, particularly in sectors like energy, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, and education.

Cvijanović also identified the energy sector as a significant area of potential development, especially in cooperation with Azerbaijan. She explained, "Energy is one of the most promising industries and has become a crucial pillar of overall development. Azerbaijan, with its abundant natural and energy resources, presents valuable opportunities for collaboration."

She pointed out that Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly Republika Srpska, possesses substantial untapped natural resources, notably in hydropower and wind energy. "We have significant potential in this sector, and I believe energy can serve as a key point of economic cooperation between our countries," Cvijanović added.

Energy security, she stressed, is an existential challenge worldwide, making the energy sector even more important for both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan. Cvijanović also mentioned that discussions on energy cooperation have been ongoing, with high-level institutional meetings and continued communication at the institutional level.