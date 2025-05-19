Iran to channel colossal sums to National Development Fund in 2025-2026

Iran plans to allocate €9.77 billion from crude oil and gas export revenues to the National Development Fund for 2025-2026, representing 15.8 percent of total revenues. The fund will receive €5.25 billion from crude oil and €0.93 billion from gas exports, with an additional €3.6 billion for defense infrastructure.

