IsDB Annual Meetings get underway in Algiers

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 19. The 2025 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group have kicked off in Algiers, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The event, which will last until May 22, is being held under the theme of "Diversifying Economies, Enriching Lives."

The first day will feature IsDB Group Boards Meeting, General Assembly of Federation of Consultants from Islamic Countries (FCIC), IsDB 13th Youth Development Forum, Board of Directors Meeting of Federation of Contractors from Islamic Countries (FOCIC) and other gatherings.

The opening ceremony will be held on May 20.

The Annual Meetings bring together ministers of finance, economy, international development, and planning from the 57 member countries of the Bank.

This annual international event is set to be a pivotal moment for far-reaching discussions and purposeful development solutions. High-profile representatives from major global development partners and financial institutions, Islamic finance experts, private sector leaders, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are all in attendance.

The event is covered by top media organisations from IsDB Group member countries and around the world.

The occasion also coincides with the 50th session of the IsDB Board of Governors' Meeting, a significant milestone in promoting Islamic finance, harnessing innovations, and promoting sustainable development.