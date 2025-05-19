Kazakhstan dispatches first wheat train to UAE via new trade route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 19. As part of efforts to strengthen trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan Railways has dispatched the first train carrying a shipment of Kazakh wheat to the port of Jebel Ali, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

According to information, the cargo was handled by the trading company IK Trading.



"This step marks another stage in the development of logistics routes between Eurasia and the Middle East," the company stated.

The route passes through Turkmenistan and Iran, with transshipment at the port of Bandar Abbas, followed by sea delivery to the UAE. The average transit time is 18 days.